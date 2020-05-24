Russell N. Hanson, 83, went to his heavenly father on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to CDC regulations, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the church. Proper social distancing will apply.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Steele.
Russ, the son of Emma (Eisenbeisz) and Irving H. Hanson was born Sept. 5, 1936 in Driscoll. While moving to Steele in 1947, he graduated from Steele High School in 1954 and in 1958 graduated from Wahpeton State School of Science.
On June 28, 1958 he married Mildred Johnson, the love of his life. They were blessed to have three sons, that made their life complete.
He worked for a local company and served as secretary treasurer and driver for 38 years and during the same period he was the Steele City Auditor for over 30 years. He was a member of the Steele Fire Dept. and was their treasurer for 37 years, charter member of the Steele Park Board and treasurer for over 30 years. He was the Kidder County Public Administrator, servicing ten guardianships; member of Woodlawn Cemetery board, member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on the council and as treasurer for several years. He also helped at Eastgate Memorial Chapel.
His work ethic was: If you take on a job, do it right, so you can be proud of what you have accomplished. In reviewing his life, he would say “If I had a chance to relive my life, I would choose to live it the same way, in a heartbeat.”
He loved the city of Steele and its great people. He served on the 75th, 100th, and the 125th City of Steele Celebration Committee.
Russ is survived by his dear wife and friend Mildred of 63 years; sons, and daughters-in-law Craig (Jean) Jamestown, Jay (Cindy) Billings, Jackie, Sioux Falls; grandchildren Steven (Tammy), Fargo, James, Virginia, and Winston, Sioux Falls; one great-grandchild, Archer Russell Hanson; and sister Virginia (Dick) Geist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle; and son, Rick.
Russ's great-grandson, Archer, said Great-Grandpa had a broken heart, he took Russ in a cookie to make him feel better.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Russ and sign the online guestbook.
