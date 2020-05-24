Russell Hanson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Russell N. Hanson, 83, went to his heavenly father on May 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to CDC regulations, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the church. Proper social distancing will apply.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Steele.

Russ, the son of Emma (Eisenbeisz) and Irving H. Hanson was born Sept. 5, 1936 in Driscoll. While moving to Steele in 1947, he graduated from Steele High School in 1954 and in 1958 graduated from Wahpeton State School of Science.

On June 28, 1958 he married Mildred Johnson, the love of his life. They were blessed to have three sons, that made their life complete.