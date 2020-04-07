Ruby Norton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruby Mae Norton, age 101, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem with family at her side.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ruby was born Nov. 6, 1918 at the family farm near Raleigh to Theodore and Estella (Packard) Christensen. She attended and graduated from Raleigh High School and Dickinson State Teachers College where she earned a degree in education. Ruby taught in rural schools in Morton County until 1940 when she married her soul mate, Dallas Norton of New Salem. They were wed on June 1, 1940 and moved to an abandoned farmstead southeast of New Salem where they started their life together. They raised their three sons, Gary, Curtis, and Clark on their dairy and later, beef operation until they retired in 1984.

In 1987 they moved to New Salem and enjoyed the fruits of retirement. Ruby accompanied Dallas in working with the Gideon's and Steer Inc. She had been active in Homemakers Club and Women's Guild. Dallas and Ruby moved into Elm Crest Manor in 2010.