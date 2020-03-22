Ruby Moore

Ruby Moore

Ruby Moore, 78, Bismarck passed away March 18, 2020 from heart failure, at St. Vincent's -- a Prospera community. A private family service will take place.

She is survived by her children, Jason Moore, Lisbon, Steph (Pat) Scoles, Lisbon, Kyle (Nicole) Moore, West Fargo, Rachel (Travis) Krein, Bismarck; grandchildren, Sabrina Scoles, Duncan Scoles, Bailey Moore, April Moore, Oliver Krein, and Oscar Krein.

