Ruby Moore, 78, Bismarck passed away March 18, 2020 from heart failure, at St. Vincent's -- a Prospera community. A private family service will take place.
She is survived by her children, Jason Moore, Lisbon, Steph (Pat) Scoles, Lisbon, Kyle (Nicole) Moore, West Fargo, Rachel (Travis) Krein, Bismarck; grandchildren, Sabrina Scoles, Duncan Scoles, Bailey Moore, April Moore, Oliver Krein, and Oscar Krein.
