GARRISON - Roy James Steinke, age 90, long-term Garrison farmer, passed on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck after a short illness. Roy, the son of John J. Steinke and Lydia (Walcker) Steinke, was born January 6, 1932, in a sod house on the family farm three miles southeast of Garrison. The Steinke farm was initially settled by Roy's grandparents, John Steinke and Caroline (Peter) Steinke, and his teenage father, John J., in 1907, two years after immigrating from Kloestitz, Bessarabia, Russia. Roy was brother to sisters Anne (Neuhart), Esther (Schmidt), Caroline (Schlichenmayer), Ruth (Reinking), Agnes (Buckley), and Alma Jean (Moran), and Brothers Albert, John F., and Alvin, all preceded him in death.

Raised in a large family of 10 active children with 6 endearing sisters, Roy grew into a sweet, kind, and gentle man. As the youngest child of the family, all of Roy's sisters relished in treating him with love and attention. Roy graduated from Garrison High School in 1950. After the death of his father in 1955, Roy assumed responsibility of the farm. Roy never married but he was one of the most favored and revered uncles. All fondly remember Roy from holiday gatherings and visits to the farm. Quite smart intellectually, Roy was a lifelong learner who liked to read about the world. He loved farming, walking outdoors, current events, fixing things, and traveling. He was a quiet and reserved man who will always be remembered for his routines, gentle nature and humor (if you got to know that side of him). The entire extended Steinke family is sad to hear of Roy's passing and we will greatly miss him as the last member of that generation.