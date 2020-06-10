Roy M. Barth, 93, Bismarck, died Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Raphael Obotama as celebrant. Family will be receiving friends and family at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Roy was born Dec. 5, 1926, in rural Oliver County to Frank and Mary (Zander) Barth. He was educated in Yucca, which no longer exits. He remained on the farm until joining the Army in 1951, and was stationed at Camp Rucker, Ala. Proudly he served in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1954. He had two children from his previous marriage, Chuck and Cindy.
Roy was a career policeman in Mandan for many years and later served as Chief of Police in Bowman for 18 years. There, he was honored by the North Dakota Stockmans Association and received an award for his exceptional work above and beyond his regular duty. He was elected the President of the Chief of Police Association of North Dakota. After his retirement, he moved to Bismarck and continued to work selling monuments and various small jobs. He loved bowling, golfing, and their many trips to the casino.
Roy will be deeply missed by his best friend, Donna Herman, and their dog, Kippi, where they shared care, companionship and love; his two children, Chuck (Pam) Melrose, Minn., Cindy Bertram, St. Michael, Minn.; five grandchildren, Chris (Amber) Barth, Amber Barth, (Abdellatif Bendaoud), Jennifer (Jeff) Berhow, Tom (Emilie) Bertram, Nathan (Leticia) Bertram; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Emil Barth, Bismarck; sister, Pauline Pearson, Richmond, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Joe, Frank, and Tony; two sisters, Katherine Adams and Rose Nelson; and an infant sister, Matilda Barth
