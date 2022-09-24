Ross Bergquist

JAMESTOWN - Ross Bergquist, 37, Jamestown, North Dakota died in a tragic accident, Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 as he was starting his UPS route for the day.

Ross Michael Bergquist was born June 2, 1985, the son of Mike and Kris (Larson) Bergquist. He was a thrower on the high school track team and also played Blue Jay football. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 2003, with honors. Ross was an avid racquetball player and golfer.

He then attended NDSU in Fargo, ND for several years, becoming a die-hard Bison fan. He lived in Fargo for 15 years doing various jobs from working in a lab, making and delivering pizza's to selling golf equipment. In November 2017 Ross started his career with UPS preloading trucks for the drivers. In October of 2018 he became an official UPS driver in Jamestown, ND,

In June of 2019, Ross was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of lymphoma. After a five-month battle, every scan had been clear. In November of 2020, he met the love of his life, Bailee Garmin from Mandan, ND. They recently got a Corgi puppy named "Rosie" he has never been happier.

Ross is survived by his parents, Mike (Kris) Bergquist, sister Rachel (Nick) Cichos, nephew Jakson Davis, girlfriend Bailee Garmin, all of Jamestown, ND; uncles and aunts, Patricia Umsted, Jerry Bergquist, Dan Larson and Ken (Kate) Larson and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lyell and Agnes Bergquist, Hank and Viola Larson, Aunt Marvel Larson and Uncle Curt Umsted.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.