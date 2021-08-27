Rosemary Frohlich

Rosemary Frohlich, 95, of Mandan, passed away August 23, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Joshua Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.