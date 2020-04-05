Rose Archibald

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rose (Holzer) Archibald was born in Raleigh on Aug. 23, 1934, to Martin and Margaret (Nagel) Holzer. She was raised near Shields as the second of six children. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Minot and took summer school at Minot State College. She taught school for one year near Shields.

Following her teaching, she worked two years at the St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck followed by two years at the Bismarck Telephone Company. Rose then worked for 12 years at the Hettinger Clinic where she met Donald Archibald of Lemmon, S.D. She was united in marriage to Don on Feb. 22, 1966. They resided on the farm south of Lemmon, S.D. They raised many nieces, nephews, cousins and two children, David and Deanna.

Don and Rose farmed and ranched together for over 50 years. Rose enjoyed working alongside Don while farming, calving, and haying. She loved doing puzzles, bowling, playing slot machines, arts and crafts, and spoiling her grandchildren. Anyone who knew Rose also knew about her huge garden and her love of gardening and canning. Her home was always open for family gatherings and holidays.

Rose was called home Monday evening, March 23, 2020 while at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger.