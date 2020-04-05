Ronald Will

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Funeral Service for Ronald G. Will, age 75, of Minot, formerly of Elgin, will be held privately, because of the COVID-19 situation, on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin. Pastor Barb Koenig will officiate, with the burial at Johannestahl Cemetery, north of Elgin.

Ronald Gene Will was born on Feb. 19, 1945 in Elgin, to Reinhold and Ruth (Blumhardt) Will. He was baptized and confirmed at Johannestahl Congregational Church. Ronald grew up 17 miles north of Elgin and attended German School District 1, prior to graduating from Elgin High School in 1962. He worked on his family farm for 63 years of his life.

Ronald married the love of his life, Eileen Katherine Zimmerman on June 7, 1968 in New Leipzig. Ron and Eileen grew up 6 miles apart from each other and had known each other their entire lives. They farmed and ranched side by side and raised two children, Lori and Bob. They retired from farming and ranching in the spring of 2008 and moved to Dickinson where they lived for ten years. In Dickinson, Ronald worked part time at Sax Motor Co. In the fall of 2017, they moved to Minot to enjoy their retirement closer to family.