Ronald Voegele

BISMARCK - Ronald Voegele, 68, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at a Bismarck hospital.

Ron was the son of Adam and Erma (Flemmer) Voegele and brother to Allan (Marilou). He married Paulette Kinev in 1976. Together they had two daughters, Andrea (Rich) Cooper and Angela (Dave) Rittmiller and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Alexandra Rittmiller. Ron also had one son, Leni (Cathy) and family.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 18th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the hall at the Tumbleweed in Lincoln, ND.

