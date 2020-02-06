Ronald Moxon

Being a true patriot, Ron endured two wars - Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield - and he received numerous awards and decorations for his service, including a Bronze Star Medal. He was humbled by those he led and rarely met a subordinate, only men and women that shared his commitment to their country. He never saw rank, he saw a person, an individual, a fellow patriot. Ron was astute, unassuming, but diligent making anyone who worked alongside him realize their importance, worth, and integrity.

These same values are what led Ron to serve as a representative of the U.S. Air Force Academy to the young men and women of North Dakota who wished to attend the Academy. He accepted the honor with the understanding of its importance, tradition, and dedication that all the young women and men that applied needed to have.

Following Ron's distinguished 32 years of military service retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, which afforded him the affectionate nickname of “Chief”, he continued his public service by taking a position as the manager of the Legal Department, North Dakota Workers Compensation Bureau and contributed to the creation and management of the newly founded Office of Independent Review. Working was Ron's hobby and he remained in service to the workers of North Dakota until the day he passed.