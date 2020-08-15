Ronald Lyons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald F. Lyons, 85, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 13, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. For those unable to attend, a livestream service will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Ronald was born Feb. 17, 1935, to Frank and Rachel (Faulk) Lyons, in Watsontown, Penn., the youngest of 10 kids. He was in the Marine Reserves for two years before joining the Air Force in 1955. He was stationed in Alaska before it was a state and did two tours in Vietnam. Ronald retired in 1975 after 22 years of service with the rank of TSGT.

Ronald met Beverly Christmann at the Sweet Shop while stationed in Bismarck. They married May 19, 1962. He loved to read, go to his grandchildren's activities, drink coffee at Barnes and Noble and go on Casino Bus Tours with his lovely wife. He was very proud to have served his country. He had the privilege of going on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in October 2019.