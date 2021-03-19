Ronald Larsen

After selling their farmland, Ronald and Ilene remained on the farmstead where they started a business called Prairie Trail Enterprises and sold wood products made from old farm buildings across the USA.

He and Ilene moved to Bismarck in 2000 and became mission builders for the ELCA. They helped build or remodel churches in Minnesota, Arizona, Michigan and Montana.

His building skills were also used in many projects at Liberty Heights in Mandan and the Classic Yard. He was employed at Menards since 2013. In his “spare time” he used his talents as a miniaturist by building a layout called ‘Prairieville' for his N-scale model railroad layout which is an amazing work of folk art.

They spent many winters in Arizona, watching their grandchildren in school activities and helping Ann with many projects around her home.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ilene; daughter, Ann Davies (Greg); son, Rick Larsen (Lynn); grandchildren, Sara Davies and husband Evan Laine, Connor Davies; brother-in-law, Kristian Knutson (Cathy) and many nieces, a nephew, several cousins and aunt, Arlene Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cora Bush; and many dear ones.