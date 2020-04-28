Ronald Haugom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Ron Haugom, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 70.

A private family funeral service will be held. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bismarck.

Ron was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Watertown, S.D., to Ralph and Olga (Bjerke) Haugom. In 1955, the family moved to Valley City. Ron attended school there and after graduation was drafted in 1969. He served as a marine in the Vietnam War. After the war, Ron returned home to Valley City and attended college. During that time, he met the love of his life. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Sandra Kinnischtzke. They raised one son, Shawn, and one daughter, Kelly.

Ron worked for Dacotah Foundation as properties director until his retirement. He was involved in many church activities and Kiwanis. Ron also loved spending time with his two grandsons. They were very special to him.