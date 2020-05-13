Ronald Dressler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald Eugene Martin Dressler, 76, Bismarck, formerly of Raleigh, passed away May 12, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to CDC regulations, a private family service will be held and the service will be livestreamed 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 from Corpus Christi Catholic Church's website: https://corpuschristibismarck.com/. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Ron was born Aug. 30, 1943 to Lambert and Aurora (Volk) Dressler in Flasher. He grew up in Raleigh, graduating from Flasher High School in 1961. In November 1961, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. He was stationed for 18 months in Okinawa, Japan, during the Cuban Missile Crisis until his honorable discharge at the beginning of the Vietnam Era. He played semi-pro basketball during his time in the Army. Following his discharge, he lived in California while working at a GM Plant. Upon his return to North Dakota, following in his father's footsteps he became an electrician.