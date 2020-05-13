Ronald Dressler

Ronald Eugene Martin Dressler, 76, Bismarck, formerly of Raleigh, passed away May 12, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to CDC regulations, a private family service will be held and the service will be livestreamed 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 from Corpus Christi Catholic Church's website: https://corpuschristibismarck.com/. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Ron was born Aug. 30, 1943 to Lambert and Aurora (Volk) Dressler in Flasher. He grew up in Raleigh, graduating from Flasher High School in 1961. In November 1961, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. He was stationed for 18 months in Okinawa, Japan, during the Cuban Missile Crisis until his honorable discharge at the beginning of the Vietnam Era. He played semi-pro basketball during his time in the Army. Following his discharge, he lived in California while working at a GM Plant. Upon his return to North Dakota, following in his father's footsteps he became an electrician.
He married Lorraine Erhardt on Sept. 19, 1970. To this union, four children were born. Ron worked for several Bismarck electrical contractors and power plants nearby until the early 1980s. In 1996, he accepted a job with 3M in St. Paul, Minn., while still living in Bismarck. Following his retirement in 2006, he worked temporary jobs for 3M in Arkansas, Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Delaware and Connecticut. He was a proud member of the IBEW local 714 Union.
Ron kept busy spending time with his family and taking trips down to their winter home in Las Vegas. His pride and joy was watching his grandchildren in all their activities, from sports to band and everything in between. He was an active member of Corpus Christi Church and a lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus, AmVets, American Legion and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter, Lisa Dressler and her children, Christian and Nicholas Manz, Blaine, Minn., stepchildren, Alex Manz, Alvarado, Minn., and Hannah Manz, Fargo; son, Jason (EmaLee) Dressler and their children, Alexis, Gabriel, and Nathan, Bismarck; daughter, Susan (Jesse) Kalberer, and their children, Conrad, Isabella and Carson, Bismarck; daughter, Michelle (Michael) Johnson and their children, Jameson, Harrison and Maxon, Bismarck; siblings, Darlene (Vernon) Erickson, Harlan (Mildred) Dressler, Lois VandenBurg, Larry (Joyce) Dressler, Charlene (Jim) Scheetz, Diane (Richard) Friesz, Carol (Mark) Sinclair, Jim (Sandy) Dressler, Ed (Cheryl) Dressler, Brenda (Dave) Meyer, and Rick (Val) Dressler; brothers-in-law, Norm (Bonnie) Erhardt and Kevin (Norma Heck) Erhardt; sister-in-law, Ranette Erhardt; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by two babies, his parents, mother and father-in-law, George and Pauline Erhardt, brothers-in-law, Bryan VandenBurg, Robert Erhardt, Clarence Erhardt, Marvin Erhardt, and nephew, Shane Dressler.
To share memories of Ron and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
