Ron Schafer

He married Carol Renner in May 1970 and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2020. Ron held several different jobs and they lived in North Dakota, Washington, Arizona and moved back to Washington. Ron had a special talent for taping, texturing and painting and he took great pride in the finished project. He always enjoyed decorating Christmas cookies and dyeing Easter eggs with his grandsons. He loved to play pranks on people, especially his mother-in-law, Ellen Renner. Several people “played” the French horn. The “road trips” that he took with his brother-in-law, Gary Renner, were always extra special to Ron and his texts to his brothers-in-law were “one of a kind.”