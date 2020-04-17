× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron Schafer, 70, died suddenly at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Edgewood, Wash. He was born on Sept. 7, 1949 in Bismarck and grew up in Glen Ullin.

He married Carol Renner in May 1970 and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2020. Ron held several different jobs and they lived in North Dakota, Washington, Arizona and moved back to Washington.

Ron had a special talent for taping, texturing and painting and he took great pride in the finished project. He always enjoyed decorating Christmas cookies and dyeing Easter eggs with his grandsons. He loved to play pranks on people, especially his mother-in-law, Ellen Renner. Several people “played” the French horn. The “road trips” that he took with his brother-in-law, Gary Renner, were always extra special to Ron and his texts to his brothers-in-law were “one of a kind.”

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Laura; grandsons Jacob, Coltin, Dylan and Ashton; brother and sister-in-law, Gabe and Evelyn Schafer, Kent, Wash.; mother-in-law, Ellen Renner, Beulah; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Tom and Sharon Klein, Goodyear, Ariz.; Joanne Mindt, Zap; Gary and Lynell Renner, Zap; and many nieces and nephews.