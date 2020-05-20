× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ron Knutson passed on May 16, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Ron was born on March 11, 1950, in Moorhead, Minn. He was the third child of Clarence and Anna Knutson. Ron attended school in West Fargo and graduated from NDSU. In 1980, Ron married Mary Lynch in Bismarck, where they made their home until 2015 when they moved to Fargo. Ron worked 35 years for the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Human Services with the State of ND.

Ron enjoyed spending time watching Law and Order, Seinfeld reruns, and playing solitaire. What he enjoyed most was reading and spent many hours in his favorite chair with a good book. Ron was diagnosed with a degenerative neurological condition and slowly lost his ability to do many things but he was able to read until the end. Ron's greatest joy was when he and Mary adopted their daughter Anna. He loved his family very much.

Ron is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Anna and her husband David; brothers, Clarence (Lois), Jim (Julie); sister Marilyn (Don) Wilke, with numerous nieces and nephews. Ron left us too soon, but we trust that he is in a better place and that he is at peace.

Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, further plans are pending.

Memorials may be given to your local food pantry or your local animal shelter.

