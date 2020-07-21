Rolf Newcomb

Rolf “Wendell” Newcomb, 82, Bismarck, passed away on July 19, 2020, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Roy and Amelia (Holtz) Newcomb. He was raised and educated in Minnewaukan, graduating in 1956.
Wendell married Marie Volk on Sep. 16, 1960. Together they raised four children: Daniel, Donavon, June and Scott.
He joined the Army in June 1956 and served overseas in France, Italy and Germany. Returning to the states in 1958, he earned the good conduct medal and the markman's (rifle) badge.
Wendell worked for the State Highway Department from 1958 to 1960. In 1960, he started working for Froeschle & Sons Construction and worked there for 13 years. Wendell started his own company, Newcomb Construction, in 1973 and retired in 2001.
Some of his hobbies included watching the Minnesota Vikings, NDSU Bison and high school basketball. His greatest joy was planting and sharing his garden with family and friends. He often enjoyed “donating” his money to various casinos.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie; children, Don (Becky) Newcomb, June (Frank) Weisbeck and Scott (Judy) Newcomb; grandchildren, Tonya Newcomb, Heather (Brice) Glass, Alicia (Jon) Voltz, Samantha (Samuel) Osmundson and Tanner Weisbeck; step-grandchildren, Cameron and Olivia Martin; great-grandchildren, Arkham Glass, Gage Voltz, Franklin Osmundson; step-great-grandchild, Liam Martin; brother and sisters, Aaron Newcomb, Maxine Yri, Audrey Wagner and Crystal (Bob) Maier; and brother-in-law, Stan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Daniel Newcomb; parents; one brother; two sisters; and three brothers-in-law.
