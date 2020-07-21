Rolf Newcomb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rolf “Wendell” Newcomb, 82, Bismarck, passed away on July 19, 2020, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Roy and Amelia (Holtz) Newcomb. He was raised and educated in Minnewaukan, graduating in 1956.

Wendell married Marie Volk on Sep. 16, 1960. Together they raised four children: Daniel, Donavon, June and Scott.

He joined the Army in June 1956 and served overseas in France, Italy and Germany. Returning to the states in 1958, he earned the good conduct medal and the markman's (rifle) badge.

Wendell worked for the State Highway Department from 1958 to 1960. In 1960, he started working for Froeschle & Sons Construction and worked there for 13 years. Wendell started his own company, Newcomb Construction, in 1973 and retired in 2001.