COVID-19 may have taken his body, but it could not win his mind or his spirit. Roland Haux came to rest at Sanford Hospital Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after visits from family.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and a visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday also at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at noon at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. Masks are required at all gatherings. A livestream of the celebration of life will be available via http:/goodshepherdbismarck.com under the "Worship" tab.

Roland "Rollie" Haux was born July 3, 1934, in rural McClusky, to Christ and Katherine (Burkhart) Haux. He graduated from McClusky High School and was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1953. He trained at Fort Riley, Kan., and became a medical specialist at the 371st Evacuation Hospital in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. On his 21st birthday, he married Luella Nathan in Tuttle. They moved to Wahpeton where he studied printing and journalism at North Dakota State College of Science. In 1957, they moved to Bismarck where he was a printer at Commercial Printing before becoming a salesman for 20 years at Quality Printing (Bismarck Tribune).