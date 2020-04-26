Roger Thompson

A first generation American, Roger A. Thompson, loved, learned and led throughout his life. He completed his final ride on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Bismarck. He lived his entire life (July 30, 1940-April 16, 2020) in Northwestern South Dakota and Southwestern North Dakota with brief stays in Oregon for summer work and college.
Roger attended Lincoln Rural School outside of Ludlow, S.D., for the first six grades of school, and he often spoke of teacher Mr. Les Hafner. He and Dennis, his youngest brother, rode horse to the one room school that was located approximately three miles from the Andrew and Amanda (Peters) Thompson Ranch. In addition to Roger, the Thompson Ranch was home to his sister, Georgene, and brothers, Paul, Don, Bob, Dave and Dennis.
Roger and Dennis joined their mother Amanda when they moved to town to take care of Grandma Peters. There they stayed in the original home built in 1906 by Grandpa Palmer Sanden. The boys attended Bowman Public Schools, where Roger graduated in 1958. Roger continued to extend his learning opportunities by attending Dickinson State Teachers College and then Eastern Oregon State College in LaGrande, Ore. He pursued an education degree and played football at both institutions.
Roger married his life-long love and partner, Cordella Schade, on Dec. 28, 1960. A short time after their departure to Eastern Oregon, a letter was received from his in-laws, Elmer and Marcella (Wick) Schade, asking the married couple to return to the family farm that was established in March 1906. The couple returned to the farm and worked side by side with Elmer and Marcella, until Elmer's death in 1965. Roger and Cordella then took over the farmanch where they raised Hereford cattle followed by Red Angus cattle and then Black Angus cattle. All the breeds were branded with the one iron Walking X.
Roger utilized many conservation farmanch techniques through the years and endorsed the use of technology. He raised wheat, corn and barley as main crops. Most importantly, he raised his three sons, Kevin, Scott, and Mike, to love and respect the land while being aware of the importance of conservation and technology to farming and ranching. Roger remained on the family farm throughout his life.
Roger's most valued treasure was family and friends. He held them close to his heart, which can be demonstrated through his and Cordella's open door policy: the coffee pot on and always ready to serve a slice of pie or a cookie. His great smile and hearty laugh greeted all visitors near and far. The Peters Family Reunions through the years were important as more than 300 relatives would gather to reminisce the past and discuss the future. Roger especially loved to have his grandkids come to the farm and assist with various projects and events, sharing his seeds of knowledge and passion with them. He always had an extra dollar or quarter for the grandkids as they departed for home.
Roger was a community builder and leader throughout his life. The various boards and committees he served included: Bowman Lutheran Church Board, Bowman County ASCS County Board, Bowmanlope Social Service Board, Bowman Public School Board, Bowman Farmers Union Oil Board, Star Township Board, Bowman County Fair Board, Roughrider Education Services Program, Ace High 4-H Leader, District 39 Democrat Committee, and the Livestock Improvement Board. He was honored as a 1983 Harvest Bowl Recipient and was presented the Honorary State FFA Degree in 1995.
Having enjoyed Roger's love, compassion and guidance are his wife of 59 years, Cordella; their sons: Mike and Erin Thompson, Emigrant, Mont.; Scott and Lisa Thompson, Hot Springs, S.D.; Kevin Thompson, Bowman; their grandchildren: Rankin, LaRue (Matt), Truman (Jasmine), Gus (Adeline), Henry, Brooke (Logan), Bree and Brynn Thompson; sisters-in-law: Farrol Thompson and Rita Thompson, Buffalo, S.D.; Dorothy Johnson, Atascadero, Calif.; life-long friends, Jon and Bonnie Largis, Helena, Mont.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, along with neighbors and friends from around the world.
Welcoming him to heaven are his parents, Andrew and Amanda Thompson; sister, Georgene and Bill Sarsland; brothers, Paul and Stella Thompson, Don Thompson, Bob and Charlotte Thompson, Dave and Letty Thompson, Dennis Thompson; in-laws, Elmer and Marcella Schade; brother-in-law, Dick Johnson; special life-long friends, Kenneth and Eleanor Largis, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.