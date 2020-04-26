Roger Thompson

Roger utilized many conservation farmanch techniques through the years and endorsed the use of technology. He raised wheat, corn and barley as main crops. Most importantly, he raised his three sons, Kevin, Scott, and Mike, to love and respect the land while being aware of the importance of conservation and technology to farming and ranching. Roger remained on the family farm throughout his life.

Roger's most valued treasure was family and friends. He held them close to his heart, which can be demonstrated through his and Cordella's open door policy: the coffee pot on and always ready to serve a slice of pie or a cookie. His great smile and hearty laugh greeted all visitors near and far. The Peters Family Reunions through the years were important as more than 300 relatives would gather to reminisce the past and discuss the future. Roger especially loved to have his grandkids come to the farm and assist with various projects and events, sharing his seeds of knowledge and passion with them. He always had an extra dollar or quarter for the grandkids as they departed for home.