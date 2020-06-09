Roger Riveland

He was active in his church, Lutheran Church of the Cross. He served on the church council several years and helped out during services, being an usher, singing, volunteering, and delivering meals on meals.

Roger was an athlete and true sportsman throughout his entire life. He enjoyed playing ping pong and billiards. He was a member of the curling club in Bismarck, helping to get the rink on Washington Street built. He played racquetball frequently when he was younger. He played in a softball league for many years, playing as pitcher and catcher. He bowled in leagues and tournaments for many years having won the state senior championship in 1984 and competed in the national championship in 1985. While he always enjoyed bowling, he only liked to start after the season had ended on his other true love, golfing. He was an avid golfer for nearly his whole life, preferring to walk, rather than riding in a cart, even when he reached his 80s. His wife LorRaine often joked that she was a golfing widow. He played in many golfing tournaments and won the state sand green championship many times.

Roger, having grown up on the farm, was a lifelong tinkerer. He was far more likely to spend hours fabricating a piece to fix something than he was to go buy something new. He was also an avid woodworker, building furniture, shelves, ornaments, inlaying wood and doing scrollwork.