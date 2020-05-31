Roger Kershaw

Roger David Kershaw, 46, Bismarck, died May 26, 2020 in Strasburg, where he recently moved. Mass of Christian burial will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Celebrant Msgr. Chad Gion and Concelebrants Fr. Todd Kreitinger and Fr. Brandon Wolf. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.
Roger was born Dec. 23, 1973 to Ronald Kershaw of Menoken and Cheryl (Blotsky) Hansen of Bismarck. He was raised in Menoken. Roger was baptized and confirmed at St. Hildegard's Catholic Church in Menoken and graduated from Century High School. He went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in business administration from Minot State University.
Roger worked as a production operations manager for Cummins Power Generation in Minneapolis. Roger was a Six Sigma Black Belt until his health prevented him from furthering his career. Roger will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his love of sci-fi movies and his love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Also, Roger was a devout Catholic and spent much of his time reading spiritual books and praying.
Roger had six children during his marriage to Shonda Wingerter-Kershaw; Riley (22), Alexis (21), Mariah (18), Isaac (17), Isaiah (15) and Sophia (15). Although circumstances were such that Roger lost contact with his children, he always maintained in his heart the love, prayers and desire for them.
He is survived by his six children; mother, Cheryl (Barry) Hansen; father, Ronald Kershaw; sisters, Marie (Jim) Mills and Lindsey Kershaw; grandparents, Irene Blotsky and Maureen Kershaw; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Mienhard Blotsky and Albert Kershaw, and Uncle Bill Blotsky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ND Mental Health Association.
Condolence cards may be sent to The Kershaw children, 3521 W. Lake Jessie Dr SE, Alexandria, MN, 56308; Cheryl and Barry Hansen 7725 Birchcrest Dr, Bismarck, ND, 58501; or Ronald Kershaw 16 Front Ave E, Menoken, ND, 58558.
