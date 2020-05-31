Roger Kershaw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger David Kershaw, 46, Bismarck, died May 26, 2020 in Strasburg, where he recently moved. Mass of Christian burial will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Celebrant Msgr. Chad Gion and Concelebrants Fr. Todd Kreitinger and Fr. Brandon Wolf. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Roger was born Dec. 23, 1973 to Ronald Kershaw of Menoken and Cheryl (Blotsky) Hansen of Bismarck. He was raised in Menoken. Roger was baptized and confirmed at St. Hildegard's Catholic Church in Menoken and graduated from Century High School. He went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in business administration from Minot State University.

Roger worked as a production operations manager for Cummins Power Generation in Minneapolis. Roger was a Six Sigma Black Belt until his health prevented him from furthering his career. Roger will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his love of sci-fi movies and his love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Also, Roger was a devout Catholic and spent much of his time reading spiritual books and praying.