Roger Heitmann

Roger W. Heitmann, 90, of Harvey, passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2021 at the St. Aloisius Hospital in Harvey.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Cornerstone Community Church North Campus, Harvey. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery of Harvey.

Roger is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eveline of Harvey; children, Doug (Sharon) Heitmann of Harvey, Lynne (Ken) Eggers, Queen Creek, Ariz., Laurie (Nick) Cain, Bismarck, and Londa (Rick) Neumiller, Bowdon; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and sister, Elaine Palmer.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chester, James, and John; son-in-law, Scott Edinger.

Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.