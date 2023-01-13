JAMESTOWN - Roger Haut, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 9, 2023 at his home after a short battle with melanoma cancer.

Roger was born May 2, 1963 at Gackle, ND the son of Eugene and Muriel (Schauer) Haut. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Jamestown High School, graduating in 1981. He attended VCSU for two years before graduating from Mid-America College of Funeral Service in 1984. He became a licensed funeral director in 1985 and moved back to Jamestown to begin working with his father at the funeral home.

Roger and Margo Gion were married December 30, 1989 at St. James Basilica in Jamestown. They made their home in Jamestown where Roger continued to work at the funeral home, serving families for 37 years.

He was a strong pillar in the community. Roger was a member of the Basilica of St. James, served on the Parish Council & Calvary Cemetery Board, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, past president of the Jamestown Football Boosters, member of the Jamestown School Board for 10 years & past president, and member of the Gackle Cemetery Board. He was very active in the scouting program, achieving Eagle Scout along with serving as a den leader in Jamestown and the Northern Lights Council as a Unit Commissioner. He was heavily involved in the Elks Association; he became a member of Lodge 995 in 1986 and was named Exalted Ruler in 1995; he was a state trustee and in 2006 had the honor of serving as the State President of ND. He was also involved with Camp Grassick, serving a term as the chairman of management facilities.

Roger is survived by his wife of 33 years; his 3 children, Truman (Miah) Haut, Jamestown; Lexus Haut, Jamestown; and Chandler (Summer) Haut, Provo, UT; 2 granddaughters, Lucy & Reese; 1 sister, Ann Haut, Jamestown; 3 brothers, Gary (Jan) Haut, Jamestown; Alan (Missy) Haut, Fargo, ND; Jay (Nicole) Haut, Cape Coral, FL; and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Elks Camp Grassick or Elks Lodge 995-Jamestown.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown

Rosary: 6:30 PM Friday with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM, at the Basilica of St. James

Visitation: 1-5p Thursday and 9-4p Friday at the funeral home

Interment: Gackle Cemetery, Gackle, ND

Arrangements: Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND