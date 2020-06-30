× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger B. Chinn, 78, Grassy Butte, died Thursday evening, June 25, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the ranch while spraying. A Celebration of Life Service for Roger will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Grassy Butte Park, with Rev. Roy Chrisman officiating.

Roger Chinn was born in Woodbury County, Iowa, on Oct. 13, 1941, son of Bernard Chinn and Wilma (Culler) Chinn. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Pierson High School, Pierson, Iowa, in 1959. After graduation he farmed with his father and then went on to establish and manage a feedlot in the area.

Roger married Gail Jean Klingensmith in Grand Meadow, Iowa, on Jan. 14, 1962. They had two children, the first, Tamara Lee, was born in 1964, followed by their son, Bradly Roger, in 1967.

In 1968, Roger saw an opportunity and moved his family to a ranch south of Grassy Butte. Here the Chinn family loved, laughed, and as with most families argued at times, all the while thriving in western North Dakota. The ranch has been the Chinn home for over 52 years and will continue with son Brad at the reins. This is not to say that Roger didn't have a few “suggestions” for Brad over the past few years.