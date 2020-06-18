Rodney Schiermeister

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rodney “Rootney” Fred Schiermeister, 59, Hazelton, passed away June 15, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Peace Lutheran Church, Linton, with the Pastor Sean Barnhart officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the Myers Funeral Home website.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Rodney was born July 14, 1960, in Bismarck, to Dora Jean (Miller) and George Schiermeister. He was raised and educated in Hazelton.

He moved to Watford City and worked on the oil rigs for a few years and then moved to Oregon to work on the oil rigs and fish pier. He later returned back to the homestead, where he farmed on the family farm until his death.

Rod loved to work this his cattle, enjoyed hunting and having fun with his friends.