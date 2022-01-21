Rodney Rosborough, 74, of Beulah, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung disease. Despite the pain, Rodney stayed strong until the end with the love and support of his family, friends and neighbors. Services to honor him will be held 11 a.m. CST Monday, Jan. 24 at Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah.