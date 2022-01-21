Rodney Rosborough, 74, of Beulah, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung disease. Despite the pain, Rodney stayed strong until the end with the love and support of his family, friends and neighbors. Services to honor him will be held 11 a.m. CST Monday, Jan. 24 at Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Rosborough; son, Christopher Rosborough (Sheri Johnson) of Beulah; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (James) Anhorn, of Bismarck; daughter and son-in-law, Jacalyn Rosborough (Joel Slater) of Bristol, Ill.; grandchildren, Ashlee (Ethan) Cunningham, Landon Anhorn, Tyler Rosborough, Ashten Anhorn and Garrett Rosborough; sister and brother-in-law, Olivia "Lib" (Martin) Erdley, Kittanning, Pa.; brother, Jeffrey Rosborough, North Palm Beach, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Pauline Rosborough, Kittanning, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Sakakawea Hospice 510 8th Ave NE Hazen, ND 58545.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.