Rodney Morris, 75, Garrison, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Rodney Peter Morris was born on Nov. 25, 1944, the middle child of James and Pauline (Bodner) Morris, in Bismarck. He was raised and educated in Hazen and Garrison. He graduated from Garrison High School in 1962.
Rodney proudly served in the US Navy from October 1962 until his honorable discharge out of San Diego, Calif. on March 21, 1966. As part of his military service, he worked as a boatsmate, hospital corpsman, night baker, and gunmount hot shell caseman. He made numerous visits to Hawaii, Guam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, and Subic Bay in the Philippines. He made a special visit to Africa under the command of the 7th Fleet. Rodney received the rare status of Golden Shellback, meaning he crossed the Equator at the 180th meridian, or International Date Line. In his service, he crossed the equator four different times.
Rodney married Nancy (Kelly) in 1968 and together they had three children: Pam, Tom, and Tim. He attended Lincoln Electric Welding School in Euclid, Ohio. After graduation, he worked at Lincoln Electric Industrial Motors Assembly until 1978.
Rodney and his wife of 31 years, Jacky (Redding), were married on July 4, 1988 in the Redding family's front yard in Sawyer. Together they had one child, Peg. They traveled all over the country with Rodney's pipefitting work until making Garrison their main home. Rodney retired from pipefitting in 2006, but soon started delivering papers for BHG, Inc. He enjoyed his time with them until retiring in 2018.
Rodney always had a knack for making people smile. He told jokes better than most, and had a comeback ready for any comment. His Santa beard and silly Christmas hats were an annual tradition.
Rodney was very proud of his children's family and career achievements. Their diligence in raising children (their own and students) to be good people with solid work ethics was among his proudest successes. He could often be heard sharing the latest about his kids and their accomplishments.
Attending grandchildren's sporting events with Jacky was his greatest pleasure. From the Shrine Bowl to hockey, football, fast-pitch softball, gymnastics, wrestling and bowling, he loved every minute of every event. He was very proud of the many awards and scholarships they earned.
Rodney was active in the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Knights of Columbus, 40, and Custer's 77th Commemorative Calvary.
Family: Wife: Jacky, of Minot, Children: Pam (Charlie) Schestler and children Kristofer, Trista, Austin (Shauna), and Dylan of Burlington; Tom (Tara) Morris and children Cade, Faith, and James Rodney (JR) of Fargo; Tim (Kristen) Morris and children Brooklyn and Brayden of Bismarck; Peg Morris of Minot. Step-Children: Stu (Rhonda) Kragh and children Bret and Quintin of Minot; Lenore (Paul) Schlichting and children Nick (McKaila), Jacob, Jordan (Whitney), and Dusty (Lauren) of Garrison; Jeff (Jenny) Kragh and children Josh and Jamey of Minot. Rodney's niece, Robin (Craig) Huber, called him, “Uncle Dad.” He has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and 6 great-grand children with one on the way. Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Ann Bodner and Thomas and Birdie Morris; parents, James and Pauline (Polly) Morris; brother, Myron Morris; granddaughter, Chelsea Kragh; and great-niece, Jennifer Proell.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Rosary Prayer service: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m.Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial: 3 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
God bless the memory of Rodney Morris.