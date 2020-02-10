Rodney Morris

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rodney always had a knack for making people smile. He told jokes better than most, and had a comeback ready for any comment. His Santa beard and silly Christmas hats were an annual tradition.

Rodney was very proud of his children's family and career achievements. Their diligence in raising children (their own and students) to be good people with solid work ethics was among his proudest successes. He could often be heard sharing the latest about his kids and their accomplishments.

Attending grandchildren's sporting events with Jacky was his greatest pleasure. From the Shrine Bowl to hockey, football, fast-pitch softball, gymnastics, wrestling and bowling, he loved every minute of every event. He was very proud of the many awards and scholarships they earned.

Rodney was active in the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Knights of Columbus, 40, and Custer's 77th Commemorative Calvary.