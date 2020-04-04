Rodger Buchholz

Rodger D. Buchholz, 88, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with his wife, Mavis, by his side on March 31, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rodger was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in rural Mercer to Jacob and Hilda (Just) Buchholz. He was educated in a rural Baldwin school and Bismarck with eighth grade education. Rodger married the love of his life, Mavis Franklund on June 5, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church. They built their home north of Bismarck and created a park-like landscape on the property taking great pride in their home and yard. They enjoyed living there for 60 years, before moving to Bismarck in 2014. It gave Rodger the space for his horses, which gave him great pleasure. During their 65 years of marriage they loved to entertain. They enjoyed extensive traveling far and near.
He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck, where he was very active. He was also a member of the Medora Foundation and Badlands Trail Riders.
Rodger enjoyed his horses and the many trail rides he attended with friends. He also enjoyed his peaceful rides in the saddle of his Tennessee Walker, Yuma, through the hills west of highway 83 and in the badlands of ND, where he enjoyed the sights and sounds of nature. He will be remembered for his quick-witted sense of humor, his inspiring smile, and the way he was always ready to enjoy a cup of coffee or happy hour bump with family or friends.
His business career started with Ace Hardware as a salesman, followed by a partnership at Arrowhead Hardware prior to opening Rodger's Maytag Home Appliance Center in 1965. He was never “the loneliest man in town.” Rodger was also owner/operator of Maytag self-service laundry on Main and The Mandan Golden Age Laundromat. Rodger always went the extra mile to help his customers. He received numerous awards during his Maytag years. Rodger sold the business to longtime and good friend, Pete Baumgartner, and his business partner, Pat Krebsbach. He continued to work with them until he fully retired.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Mavis; sisters, Verna (Don) Johnson and Joyce (Torry) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Bill Meyer, Lew Schoeneman and Dwight (Marlene) Franklund; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Ken) Landsberger and Ardith Williams; longtime friend who was as close to Rodger as a brother, Pete Baumgartner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ella Meyer and Betty Franklund-Schoeneman; brothers-in-law, Willis Franklund and Clifford Williams; and nephews, Douglas Meyer and Bryan Williams.
He will be missed greatly by us all. As Rodger often said ''Happy Trails!''
“Well done, good and faithful servant… Come and share your master's happiness.” Matt 25:21
To share memories of Rodger and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation or a charity of your choosing in Rodger's name.
