Rodger Buchholz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rodger D. Buchholz, 88, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with his wife, Mavis, by his side on March 31, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rodger was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in rural Mercer to Jacob and Hilda (Just) Buchholz. He was educated in a rural Baldwin school and Bismarck with eighth grade education. Rodger married the love of his life, Mavis Franklund on June 5, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church. They built their home north of Bismarck and created a park-like landscape on the property taking great pride in their home and yard. They enjoyed living there for 60 years, before moving to Bismarck in 2014. It gave Rodger the space for his horses, which gave him great pleasure. During their 65 years of marriage they loved to entertain. They enjoyed extensive traveling far and near.

He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck, where he was very active. He was also a member of the Medora Foundation and Badlands Trail Riders.