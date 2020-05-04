RoDell Kramer

As of April 29, 2020, RoDell “Rod” Dean Kramer, 49, Bismarck, is now resting peacefully in heaven. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6.
Rod, the son of Klinton and Ida Kramer, was born on Sept. 30, 1970, in Bismarck. He graduated from Century High School in May of 1988. He enjoyed working for Marv's Hardware and Runnings Farm and Fleet for many years. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, sharing his knowledge every day at his work.Rod shared time with his dog Sadie, his nephews, his siblings, and all of his family and friends. This was always important to Rod, oftentimes meeting his sister Kathy and her family at Buffalo Wild Wings or A&B to enjoy meals together. The outdoors always gave Rod's heart great joy. He always wanted to spend time hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Rod enjoyed making people around him smile and laugh. The classic prank was to scare his family, especially Kathy, with fake spiders making her jump every time! His laugh was contagious and his smile was so bright.
He was survived by his mother, Ida Kramer; his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Rod Hamilton; and his two nephews Jarod (22) and Jordan Hamilton (11).
He was preceded in death by his father, Klinton Kramer, and his brother Kevin Kramer.
Just like his father Klinton and brother Kevin, Rod loved animals and being in the outdoors. He always showed a helping hand of generosity when needed and was there for all of his loved ones in a time of need.
He will leave footprints in the lives he touched forever.
