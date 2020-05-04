RoDell Kramer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of April 29, 2020, RoDell “Rod” Dean Kramer, 49, Bismarck, is now resting peacefully in heaven. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6.

Rod, the son of Klinton and Ida Kramer, was born on Sept. 30, 1970, in Bismarck. He graduated from Century High School in May of 1988. He enjoyed working for Marv's Hardware and Runnings Farm and Fleet for many years. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, sharing his knowledge every day at his work.Rod shared time with his dog Sadie, his nephews, his siblings, and all of his family and friends. This was always important to Rod, oftentimes meeting his sister Kathy and her family at Buffalo Wild Wings or A&B to enjoy meals together. The outdoors always gave Rod's heart great joy. He always wanted to spend time hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

Rod enjoyed making people around him smile and laugh. The classic prank was to scare his family, especially Kathy, with fake spiders making her jump every time! His laugh was contagious and his smile was so bright.

He was survived by his mother, Ida Kramer; his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Rod Hamilton; and his two nephews Jarod (22) and Jordan Hamilton (11).

He was preceded in death by his father, Klinton Kramer, and his brother Kevin Kramer.