Roddy Aichele

The oldest of two boys, Roddy was born on Aug. 22, 1944 to David Aichele and Florine (Herman) Wetzel. He was born in Labanon, Pa., where his dad was stationed in the Army. He grew up in and graduated from Robinson High School. After graduation, he worked for the Kidder County road department. In the spring of 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (SeaBees). In the fall of that year, he left the States for a 10-month tour of duty in Vietnam, and served until his honorable discharge in 1973.

On March 25, 1972 he married Letha Wiesenburger. They made their first home in Steele and later moved to Bismarck. Roddy began working for Fried Construction as a home builder. Rod decided to go off on his own in 1982 and began Aichele Construction. He was passionate about building dream homes for many and enjoyed drawing out plans on a huge grid tablet. While building homes he “built” and maintained lasting friendships. He retired in 2007.

It was an honor and privilege to be a part of Rod's life. We just celebrated our 48th wedding anniversary. The life of happiness we shared fulfilled the vow we made those many years before. He was kind, gentle and patient. It was not realized that these qualities could be intensified – and then he became a dad! During his time spent with our daughters Miracle and Charity, he worked endlessly to give them qualities to be successful. He encouraged humbleness for the grace they were given, maturity to be kind to everyone they meet and to share what they have. He taught them to live by his example of putting others before themselves. The girls will feel Rod's presence in the smell of fresh cut lumber, the site of a newly constructed home, the touch of the fur of man's best friend, watching a baseball game (preferably The Yankees) or the sound of slot machines, whether at a casino or the slots that he played on his tablet. The sound was music to our ears, Rod would play his tablet when he felt good.