Roddy Aichele

Roddy Kern Aichele, 75, Bismarck, passed away on March 28, 2020 at his home after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to the CDC's recommendations, Rod's family will be planning a private service. Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The oldest of two boys, Roddy was born on Aug. 22, 1944 to David Aichele and Florine (Herman) Wetzel. He was born in Labanon, Pa., where his dad was stationed in the Army. He grew up in and graduated from Robinson High School. After graduation, he worked for the Kidder County road department. In the spring of 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (SeaBees). In the fall of that year, he left the States for a 10-month tour of duty in Vietnam, and served until his honorable discharge in 1973.
On March 25, 1972 he married Letha Wiesenburger. They made their first home in Steele and later moved to Bismarck. Roddy began working for Fried Construction as a home builder. Rod decided to go off on his own in 1982 and began Aichele Construction. He was passionate about building dream homes for many and enjoyed drawing out plans on a huge grid tablet. While building homes he “built” and maintained lasting friendships. He retired in 2007.
It was an honor and privilege to be a part of Rod's life. We just celebrated our 48th wedding anniversary. The life of happiness we shared fulfilled the vow we made those many years before. He was kind, gentle and patient. It was not realized that these qualities could be intensified – and then he became a dad! During his time spent with our daughters Miracle and Charity, he worked endlessly to give them qualities to be successful. He encouraged humbleness for the grace they were given, maturity to be kind to everyone they meet and to share what they have. He taught them to live by his example of putting others before themselves. The girls will feel Rod's presence in the smell of fresh cut lumber, the site of a newly constructed home, the touch of the fur of man's best friend, watching a baseball game (preferably The Yankees) or the sound of slot machines, whether at a casino or the slots that he played on his tablet. The sound was music to our ears, Rod would play his tablet when he felt good.
Roddy really enjoyed being a father-in-law to JameSon Hallof, who ended up becoming a close friend. Rod was so honored when requested to share his carpenter skills with his son-in-law and helped carry the visions for the Hallof homes to fruition.
You have free articles remaining.
Rod wanted so much to see our first granddaughter to be born, Hartlee Grace. She graced us with her presence on March 21. The technology of Facetime gave him the opportunity to physically see her, which was love at first sight (an angel was the sentiment he voiced).
Decorating the front yard at Christmas was important to him. The yard had lights-a-blinking as early as October and many times they were never taken down but were added to the following Christmas. Food at the Aichele home during holidays was always in abundance. Roddy shopped and prepared even down to the smallest detail, ensuring everyone had something they truly enjoyed. His beans were always a staple on the holiday table. He always made his special beans, with LOVE being the first ingredient in the recipe. He beamed with pride when asked for the recipe and filled containers for family to take with them as a gift.
Rod was a member of the life well lived club and shared in this with his BFF. Milton Dobbert was faithful calling him every day just to chat about life. Their casino trips, bowling together and even being honored to come alongside to build the Dobbert Lake Cabin were life joys they shared together. Rod looked forward every day for the call from this faithful friend and could not rest until they talked. Leonard Fritz who came to visit and fill a portion of Rod's day with just a companion sitting close by. Leonard helped Rod in tasks and “to do lists.” Norman Nelson (cousin/friend) a helping hand, would lend in so many ways. The warmth and love of these friends cannot be expressed in words.
Rod enjoyed lunch dates with his brother and friends until the disease sapped him of stamina and strength. Family meant so much to him reminiscent of bowling fun, Skee-Ball at fairs and Christmas celebrations to name a few. He was a private man with a huge and generous heart. The hardest thing for him was to accept help from others, which we received in big amounts from family and friends during this journey. We love you Rod, Dad and Grandpa. So many joined us in prayer, faithfully, as Roddy fought this disease. We saw and experienced many a miracle and we thank God for His grace and goodness.
Roddy is survived by his wife Letha, daughters: Miracle Aichele, Bismarck and Charity (JameSon) Hall, Louisville, Ky.; granddaughter Hartlee Grace Hallof, brother Jerome (aka Jerry) Aichele, Bismarck; father-in-law Wilbert (Debby) Wiesenburger, Carrington; sisters-in-law: JoAnn (Garry) Deckert, Bismarck; Kathy (Ronald) Schultz, Mapleton; Roxane (Gregory) Miller, Longville, Minn.; brother-in-law Marty Wiesenburger, Hastings, Minn..; stepsister-in-law Laura (Dean) White, Bismarck; stepbrother-in-law Dan Ragstad, Harvey; fur baby, Bambi, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Waiting for Roddy on the other side are his parents: David Aichele and Florine (Herman) Wetzel; mother-in-law Vivian Wiesenburger, brother-in-law/homebuilder partner, Wade Wiesenburger, nephew-in-law Brett Loeks, extended family, friends and loved ones.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.