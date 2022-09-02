Roberta Marie (Bosch) Jensen

BISMARCK - Roberta Marie (Bosch) Jensen, 62, of Bismarck, passed away on August 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m. September 5, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A vigil/rosary service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Roberta was born April 7, 1960, in Linton, ND, to Benedict I. and Eileen (Marquart) Bosch. She was raised on a farm in Napoleon and attended a country school. She moved to Bismarck in third grade and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1978. In May 1976, while still in high school, Roberta started working at CHI St. Alexius Health in the Admitting/Patient Access Department and continued to work there until her retirement in April 2022. At the time of retirement, she completed almost 46 years of service which she was very proud of. Roberta also worked a second job at Speedway/Prime Steer in Mandan from approximately 1995 until 2011. Her work ethic was out of this world and something to be admired. She rarely missed a day of work and was always helping out and filling in when she could.

Roberta married Kenneth Knute Jensen on September 16, 1983. From this union, they were blessed with three children: Travis, Stephanie and Nathan. Ken passed away on June 1, 2012. After his passing, Roberta always said her grandchildren are what kept her going in life. She was the proudest Grandma and would do anything for her grandchildren. She never showed up empty-handed when visiting them and always had candy, gum, chocolate, or toys to hand out. She would do anything for her grandchildren and always made sure they were smiling, loved, and spoiled!

She bowled for many years with family and friends. She was able to travel and attend many Women's National Bowling Tournaments in various states. She also loved taking short trips to different casinos in different states with family and friends. People always joked about how lucky she was because she always came home with more money than she went with. In Reno, NV, while attending a bowling tournament, she won $10,000.

Roberta enjoyed baking for the CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary baked goods events. She was well known for her stuffing at Thanksgiving and her cookies at Christmas. She loved to keep busy with many different hobbies such as knitting, crocheting, embroidering dish towels, and cross stitching on sweatshirts.

Although her time on earth was short, she left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She will be deeply missed by her mother, Eileen Krumm; children, Travis (Kristin) Jensen and their children, Morgan and Reed, Stephanie (Ian) Arbach, and their children, Kassidy, Kendra, Zoey and Lucas, and Nathan (Marie) Jensen and their children, Knute and Hallie; her sisters, Julie Brendel and Jackie (Gordy) Leingang; brothers, Benedict J. (Naneth) Bosch, Allen (Marie) Nolz, Wayne Nolz, and Jamie Nolz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was greeted in Heaven by her husband; father; stepfathers; grandparents; brother; and nephew.

