BISMARCK - Robert "Bob" was born on September 2, 1947 to Wesley "Wes" and Helen (Spangler) Lawyer in Bismarck North Dakota. He graduated high school at Bismarck High School. He attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in psychology. He was an entrepreneur in his working days. He worked at the Capitol of Bismarck in North Dakota, the Quarter Architect in Grand Forks. Also he worked for the city of Fargo. He had many talents in being a foreman, contractor and working in construction. He was employed with Wanzek Construction and Moore Engineering in West Fargo and persuaded himself to work with Laneys Inc. in Fargo and last but not least with The Bismarck Tribune.

He was known for his many talents in his career time. His favorite hobby was golf, which before he started his work career he almost went pro. He also enjoyed fishing with his buddies and his love for his dogs. He was most famous for his cooking. He loved to cook and he could whip up pretty much anything you could ask him. He will be dearly missed by his significant other and lifelong companion Dawn, his children Brittany and Jason and other family and friends.

He is survived by his significant other Dawn Gibbins, Bismarck, ND; his children Brittany (Denis) Golubovic, Fargo, Jason Bearking, Fargo, Mike Lawyer; one sister Jacqueline Wickum; and his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Helen Lawyer, and one son John "Ben" Lawyer.