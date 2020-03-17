Robert Ussery

Robert Lee Ussery, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A celebration of life will follow at the Flashes Place, Sterling.

Rob was born in May 29, 1950 in Salina, Kan. He spent most of his childhood in Texas and California; afterwards he traveled the western United States and in late 1976 finally settled in Bismarck and called this area home. Rob worked several years for Bobcat where he was a painter and a welder, St. Mary's and at the Bismarck Airport.

Rob was a born horse whisperer, a trait that runs deep in his family. He had the natural instinct, God given talent, endless patience and that quiet spirit, that comes from the incredible and deep-set love for these majestic animals. His most loved horse, Dusty, was a pale white beauty. He also enjoyed doing home improvements, working on vehicles and motorcycles. Rob's kindness went further than just horses, he was well known for being a very generous and caring man, always ready with a smile and helping hand.