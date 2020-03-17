Robert Ussery

Robert Lee Ussery, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A celebration of life will follow at the Flashes Place, Sterling.
Rob was born in May 29, 1950 in Salina, Kan. He spent most of his childhood in Texas and California; afterwards he traveled the western United States and in late 1976 finally settled in Bismarck and called this area home. Rob worked several years for Bobcat where he was a painter and a welder, St. Mary's and at the Bismarck Airport.
Rob was a born horse whisperer, a trait that runs deep in his family. He had the natural instinct, God given talent, endless patience and that quiet spirit, that comes from the incredible and deep-set love for these majestic animals. His most loved horse, Dusty, was a pale white beauty. He also enjoyed doing home improvements, working on vehicles and motorcycles. Rob's kindness went further than just horses, he was well known for being a very generous and caring man, always ready with a smile and helping hand.
Robert is survived by his son, Wesley; grandchildren, Taylor and Ryan, Ariz.; brothers, Jack (Kathy), Texas; Dick (Diana), Calif.; and James, Kan.; sisters, Jan Elliot, Calif.; and Connie (Jerry) Stuefloten, Calif. Since Robert considered Bismarck his home for such a long time, he leaves behind numerous North Dakota friends that he considered his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary and his sister Jimi Alter.
To share memories of Rob and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.