Robert Thomas

Robert J. Thomas, 79, Mandan, passed away July 6, 2020, at Missouri Slope Care Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Frank Schuster as celebrant. Inurnment will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan.

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Jul 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, July 10, 2020
10:30AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
