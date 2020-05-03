Robert Simmons

He is survived by his children Collan and Bronwyn Simmons; his ex wife and close friend, Wini Forelich; mother Viki and Stepfather Michael Hilbert of Bismarck, ND; brother, Kelby Simmons of Minneapolis, MN; step sister Michele (Torrey) Seidler and their four children; Melissa (Corey) Lauer and their two sons; Melinda (Sam) Peterson and son; Melanie (Ward) Heinzen and three children; his birth father Robert Lee Simmons and half brother Lane Simmons.