Robert Senger

Robert Wayne Senger, age 82, formerly of Bismarck ND, passed away at Harbor Chase in Wellington, Florida on July 15, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Bob was born November 21, 1937, along with his identical twin brother Richard as a home birth in Rugby, ND. Bob was the second child born to Wendell and Violet Senger who owned Senger’s Variety store. As identical twins, Robert and Richard were a handful when growing up and often tried to trade on their close looks to get away with shenanigans. He married Cecile Lucille Hilzendager on November 26, 1958, in Rugby, North Dakota. They were married just shy of 43 years.

He is preceded in death by his brother Richard (May 12, 1980), wife Lucille (July 23, 2001), and both parents.

Early in his life, Bob worked in law enforcement, starting as a police officer for the Rugby Police Force. In 1963 Bob and his family moved to Grafton, where he started working for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. In 1966 he was promoted to Sergeant and was transferred to Bismarck. In 1971, Governor William Guy presented Bob with the North Dakota Outstanding Young Law Officer award. He spent twelve years with the North Dakota State Highway Patrol. As relayed by Bob to his family he was a “by the book” kind of guy and no one was let off with a just a warning.