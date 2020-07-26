Robert Senger

Robert Wayne Senger, age 82, formerly of Bismarck ND, passed away at Harbor Chase in Wellington, Florida on July 15, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Bob was born November 21, 1937, along with his identical twin brother Richard as a home birth in Rugby, ND. Bob was the second child born to Wendell and Violet Senger who owned Senger’s Variety store. As identical twins, Robert and Richard were a handful when growing up and often tried to trade on their close looks to get away with shenanigans. He married Cecile Lucille Hilzendager on November 26, 1958, in Rugby, North Dakota. They were married just shy of 43 years.
He is preceded in death by his brother Richard (May 12, 1980), wife Lucille (July 23, 2001), and both parents.
Early in his life, Bob worked in law enforcement, starting as a police officer for the Rugby Police Force. In 1963 Bob and his family moved to Grafton, where he started working for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. In 1966 he was promoted to Sergeant and was transferred to Bismarck. In 1971, Governor William Guy presented Bob with the North Dakota Outstanding Young Law Officer award. He spent twelve years with the North Dakota State Highway Patrol. As relayed by Bob to his family he was a “by the book” kind of guy and no one was let off with a just a warning.
After leaving the Highway Patrol, Bob worked as a property claims adjuster for American Family Insurance for a short period of time in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Thus was the beginning for two of his daughters and two grandsons to follow in his footsteps.
He was most proud of the twenty-four years of service he put in with the Public Service Commission, as Director of the Motor Carrier Division, holding numerous hearings, testifying and modernizing the Motor Carrier Division’s policies and operations. He was well thought of by many and was considered a very level headed and thoughtful person who knew when to speak his mind. He successfully served under multiple Governors including William L Guy, Arthur A Link, Allen I Olson, George A Sinner and Ed Shafer.
During Bob’s retirement he highlighted being a part of the 2002 World Curling Championship which was held in Bismarck and where he assisted as a driver to participating international teams. He also worked as a page during two North Dakota Legislative Sessions in the halls of the Capitol and among the legislators that he knew so well.
He is survived by his older brother John (Doris) Senger, three daughters, Robin Ann (Jon) Senger-Gietzen, Rebecca Lynn (Richard) Anderson, and Sara Jane Mullen. He was very proud of his four grandsons, Joshua (Jennifer) Gietzen, Eric (Kaitlyn) Gietzen, Brian (Hanna) Gietzen, Max Mullen and great grandson, Gregory Gietzen. He also leaves behind many nieces, one nephew, sisters- in- law Loretta (Bob) Johnson, Linda (Tim) Estes and many long term friends. Bob enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, yard work, and the sunshine. He was a loyal coffee club member and was quite fond of his group of men who met every morning. Bob enjoyed debating the political topic of the day and considered this time one of the highlights of his day.
He shared a long-term loving relationship with Catherine Maxey and they moved to Hamilton, MT in 2013. He was able to spend several years in Hamilton with Cathy and her daughter Barbara Rose, and grandson James (Bradie) Norberry. Bob and Cathy enjoyed doing many things together including their shared love for gardening, crafting and taking their dog, Brandi, for walks.
He served his country in the North Dakota National Guard, retiring with the rank of staff Sergeant in 1982. Due to current SARS COVID-19 limitations, memorial services will be delayed until the summer of 2021, when he will be buried at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements will be made by Eastgate Funeral Home, Bismarck ND. The family suggests any donations be made to either Alzheimer research or the North Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, ND.
