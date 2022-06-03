 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Senger

BISMARCK - Robert Senger, 82, passed away July 15, 2020.

Funeral Procession led by the North Dakota State Highway Patrol will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 10 from Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Following arrival at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, a committal service will begin at 9:00 am with military honors. Family will greet guests beginning 10 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A Memorial Service with a time for Sharing of Memories will begin at 11 a.m.

Family invites those attending to a lunch following the service.

To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.

