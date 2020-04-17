A kind soul, Robert “Scott” McBride quietly passed away at his home on March 21, 2020 in Brooklyn Park, Minn., following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 74.
Scott was born Nov. 20, 1945 in Duluth, Minn., to his parents, Woodrow and Ann Reidesel McBride.
He was one of the last mask-less hockey goalies at Grand Forks Central HS. He then graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters of Art degree in 1969. Scott went on to teach college level art and was an accomplished artist in drawing, painting, sculpture, poetry, photography and graphic design - anything really.
He married Patricia Anderson (McBride) in 1966 and together they raised three talented, creative and athletic boys in Bismarck. His interests in those years included family time, coaching, sports, volunteer work, nature photography, catching butterflies and playing backyard baseball and driveway basketball with his boys.
In his middle years, he loved to go fishing, rowing and kayaking. He changed his career from being a creative and communications executive at Bismarck's Basin Electric Power Cooperative to being a sculptor fitting custom medical and dental prosthetic implants.
In 2000 he met Sandy Formo in Minneapolis. Together they enjoyed travel and collecting globes, maps, rocks, minerals and gems, classic era sporting memorabilia and many unique pieces of art from all across the Midwest at antique shops and estate sales.
Scott then retired in 2011 and spent the time in his remaining years restoring a museum's worth of collectibles and rekindling the relationships with his sons, daughters-in-law and his grandsons.
Scott fought Stage 4 prostate cancer for nearly seven years with tenacity. For the benefit of other cancer patients down at Mayo Clinic, he volunteered to be part of several experimental cancer treatments and did all he could to beat the odds. His will to live throughout this tough journey impressed everyone close to him. Sandy had assisted tirelessly with his care until his passing. He said his family goodbyes.
Scott is survived by his life partner Sandy Formo; sister Roseanne McBride (husband Tom Petros and niece Anna McBride Franklin); Patricia McBride, the mother of their three sons, Woodrow “Woody” (wife Amanda and his grandsons Ocean and Azure) McBride, Graçon (wife Pam and his grandson Marjais) McBride, and Patrick “Drew” (wife Krista and his grandsons Leif and Hudson) McBride.
A memorial is being planned and will likely take place later this summer up along the North Shore.
