Robert Praus

Robert “Bob” Praus, 68, Mandan, formerly of Linton, passed away July 20, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Bob was born on March 26, 1952, in Richardton, the son of Frank and Donna (Berger) Praus. He attended school at St. Mary's and Richardton High School. After high school, Bob entered the United States Navy where he spent the next 3 years serving his country as a US Navy Seal in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1975 he attended Bismarck State College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Auto Body Mechanics.

Bob married Ardalia Schumacher in 1980 and to that marriage three children were born, Mary, Bradley and Kirk. Bob enjoyed watching his children play the sports they loved and passed down his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

Bob is survived by his three children: Mary (Brian) Jorgensen, Aberdeen, SD; Brad (Ashley) Praus, Linton; Kirk (Megan) Praus, Linton. Two grandchildren, Eli and Molly Jorgensen, Aberdeen, SD, and a Baby Praus (Brad & Ashley) on the way. Two sisters; Janice Jung, Mandan; Margaret Bustillos, Bismarck; and two brothers, Willard Praus, Bismarck; Mark Praus, Bismarck; and several nieces and nephews.