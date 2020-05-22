Robert Petz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert “Bob” Petz, 87, Garrison, formerly of Makoti, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. A private funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. A public graveside service using social distancing will be held approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Ryder Cemetery, Ryder.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.

Robert Joseph Petz was born Feb. 11, 1933 at his parents' farm southwest of Douglas to Joseph and Irene (Anderson) Petz. He graduated from Makoti High School in the Class of 1951. He worked for the Rensch Garage in Makoti for 43 years. Gerald Rensch, owner of the garage, said Bob was the most honest man he ever met, and he never forgot a number, whether on a part or when he was doing books. Bob also farmed with his brother Stan until retiring and renting out the farm in 2004.

Bob was an avid sports fan! He loved to watch all sports and knew all the players and their stats.

Bob is survived by his brother, Stan Petz, Bismarck; aunt, Hildegard Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Harold) Klabunde, and Marilyn (Jim) Beyer, niece, Rita Beyer, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

