Robert Neuharth

Robert (Bob) Neuharth passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Trinity Nursing Home in Minot at the age of 95. He lived a long life with most of it in his hometown of McClusky.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the McClusky Baptist Church, McClusky.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery.

He was born on May 19, 1924 to Albert J. and Marie (Bender) Neuharth on a farm north of McClusky, the fifth of thirteen children. He attended and graduated from McClusky High School as valedictorian and worked for John Hanson Trucking. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII, earning a Purple Heart. After the war he returned to McClusky and was elected Sheridan County Auditor in 1949, holding this position until 1990 (41 years and the longest serving Sheridan County official to date). He married Irene Bonnet on June 30, 1949 in McClusky with whom he had three children.