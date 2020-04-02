Robert Moch

Robert (Bob) Moch, 71, Lincoln, passed away March 28, 2020 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz.
A prayer service and visitation will be held at a later date.
Bob was born in Bismarck on Dec. 15, 1948, to Edward and Magdalena (Vetter) Moch. He was raised on a farm south of Braddock and attended Braddock Public School, graduating in 1966. After graduating high school, Bob worked various jobs in Bismarck before returning to the family farm.
On Aug. 24, 1968 he married Michaelyn (Mikie) Carroll from Moffit. While on the farm they had their four children, Troy, Scott, Michael and Kristin. Together they farmed until 1991 whereupon they moved to Lincoln. Bob ended up spending the remainder of his work years at Kupper (Ressler) Chevrolet in the parts department. Bob was a wealth of knowledge and continually trained in the “young guys” who walked through the door.
Bob and Mikie retired in 2014 and began their adventure wintering in Arizona, where they have made many good friends. Together they loved to entertain family and friends. Bob was a master at the grill and always had a cold beverage to offer you. Bob also enjoyed playing golf and doing just about anything outdoors. When they weren't in Arizona they spent many weekends with family on the river fishing and enjoying time at the Keystone Cabins.
Bob is survived by his wife Michaelyn (Mikie) of 51 years; children Troy (Lisa) Moch, Hazelton, Scott (Lori) Moch, Lincoln, Michael (Ann) Moch, Mound, Minn., and Kristin Moch, Lincoln; grandchildren: Bryan Moch, Drew Moch, Cole Moch, Kyle Moch, Kia Moch, Kennedy Moch, Kate Moch, Jack Moch, Bryn Moch, Tatelyn Houle and Taryn Houle; and great-grandchildren: Ava Larson and Austyn Moch and baby Aubrey Moch due in April.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Magdalena Moch; three sisters, Lorraine Feyereisen, Arleen Svalen and Lucille Hammer and one brother-in-law, Adolph (Junior) Feyereisen.
