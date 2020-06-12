× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert Marquart passed away unexpectedly June 9, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital. He was born on Feb. 20, 1944, in Logan County to Peter and Margaret (Bitz) Marquart. He attended school in Napoleon and worked on the family farm until 1967 and then moved to Bismarck. He worked at Northern Improvement, Burlington Northern Railroad and various other jobs after moving to Bismarck.

A celebration of life service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

A public visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan.

Robert is survived by his siblings, Virginia Fettig, Florence (Joe) Hilzendeger, John Marquart, Lil (Tom Wold) Steiner, Mary Jo Neigum, Steve (Mary) Marquart, Vince (Kristine) Marquart, 19 nephews and nieces and 37 great-nephews and nieces.

He will be greeted in heaven by his parents, Peter and Margaret Marquart; his sister, Angeline Marquart; his brother, James Marquart; brothers-in-law, Baltzer Fettig, Tim Steiner, and Jacob Neigum; and sister-in-law, Theresa Marquart.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.