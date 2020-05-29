Robert Krause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert ‘Bob' Krause, 75, Bismarck, died Tuesday evening May 26, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob Krause was born May 26, 1945 at Jamestown, the son of Jacob Krause and Irene (Lang) Krause. He attended a local rural school 3 miles from home, according to Bobby it was fortunate he lived in ND, so it wasn't uphill either way. He also attended Alfred Elementary school and graduated from Gackle High School in 1963. He then attended Wahpeton State School of Science for one year. In 1965 he entered the United States Marine Corp. He was one of the 1st Marines to land in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

He and Sandra Rychlik were married in Jamestown. They made their home in Jamestown where he began his career with Burlington Northern Railway. He was manager of B & B (Bridges and Buildings). He and Karen Schlenker were married in Gackle on Sept. 27, 1980. He and Karen built two beautiful homes, which clearly displayed their artistic talents in beautiful wood work and landscaping. In 2001 they retired and moved to Bismarck, after 31 years with Burlington Northern. In his retirement he enjoyed his walks and coffee with his buddies. Following the death of his wife June 18, 2014 he continued to reside in Bismarck. In the last years of his life he was blessed to have Jan Kville as a special friend and companion.