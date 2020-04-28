Robert Hintz

Bob was always proud to have been born in the Grandparent's home in Selz on July 22, 1931 to Fredrick Hintz and Mary (Richter) Hintz. He grew up and went through the sixth grade in Selz until his parents moved to Harvey where he finished his education.

Bob had various jobs until he joined the local Guard Unit. He served for two years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 1951. Upon his return home, Bob went to Stanley where he worked several jobs. In 1955 he moved to Minot and married Dorothy Dennis. Together they had and raised three children: Timothy, Susan and Ronald. Bob was employed with Sweetheart Bakery for nine years. In 1961 he was transferred to Aberdeen, S.D., where he worked as a route supervisor for the next three years. In August of 1964 Bob moved his family to Bismarck where he began and founded Scotty's Drive-In with his business partner, Bob Koch. Bob later went on to open B & L Meat Market in Bismarck and operated that business with his family for the next 15 years. Bob also worked for the Bismarck Tribune as a bale hauler and driver. In Bob's "retirement" years he found himself at West Dakota Meats for 10 years.