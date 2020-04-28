Robert Hintz

Robert "Bob" Hintz passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 24, 2020 at The Community Living Center next to the VA Hospital in Fort Meade, S.D., where he resided for the past year and six months.
Bob was always proud to have been born in the Grandparent's home in Selz on July 22, 1931 to Fredrick Hintz and Mary (Richter) Hintz. He grew up and went through the sixth grade in Selz until his parents moved to Harvey where he finished his education.
Bob had various jobs until he joined the local Guard Unit. He served for two years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 1951. Upon his return home, Bob went to Stanley where he worked several jobs. In 1955 he moved to Minot and married Dorothy Dennis. Together they had and raised three children: Timothy, Susan and Ronald. Bob was employed with Sweetheart Bakery for nine years. In 1961 he was transferred to Aberdeen, S.D., where he worked as a route supervisor for the next three years. In August of 1964 Bob moved his family to Bismarck where he began and founded Scotty's Drive-In with his business partner, Bob Koch. Bob later went on to open B & L Meat Market in Bismarck and operated that business with his family for the next 15 years. Bob also worked for the Bismarck Tribune as a bale hauler and driver. In Bob's "retirement" years he found himself at West Dakota Meats for 10 years.
Bob enjoyed bowling and was on several leagues for 10 years. He also enjoyed fishing in his younger years. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading western books and watching sports (Go Vikings). Bob and Dorothy became snowbirds and enjoyed spending winters in Arizona.
Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legion 40, Amvets and the Bismarck Mandan Elks Lodge #1199.
Bob loved to spend time with family and friends. He is survived by his son, Timothy, Bismarck; daughter, Susan McClure, Spearfish, S.D.; and son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Debbie, Bismarck; four grandchildren, Kathleen McClure, Jennifer Hintz, Lisa Hintz and David McClure; three great-grandchildren, Abby May McClure, Easton Robert McClure and Deja Kali McClure; sister-in-law, Colleen (Jackson) Hintz; and many nieces and nephews.
It was a very proud moment in Bob's life when his great-grandson Easton was given Robert as his middle name.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy, his parents Fredrick and Mary, father and mother-in- law Robert and Blanche Dennis, brother William (Lefty), two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Legion 40 for Nursing Scholarships or the ND Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
Bob enjoyed living at the Community Living Center at Fort Meade, S.D., and would like to thank all the staff, doctors, nurses, aids and housekeeping personnel for their loving and compassionate care he received. Thank you all!
A private family service will be held. A livestream of the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29. To view the livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
