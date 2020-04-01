Robert Harris

Robert “Bob” L. Harris, 82, died at his home in Bismarck on March 30, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1937 in Imlay City, Michigan to Orval and Helen Harris. After graduating from high school he entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in North Dakota where he met and married, Elizabeth “Liz” Edland, on June 20, 1959 making North Dakota his home.

After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, Bob began his career with Bell Telephone. He held various positions within the telephone company and retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities, but his favorite was fishing on Lake Sakakawea. He also took great pride in attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events and school activities.

Bob is survived by his wife, Liz; children; Robert Jr., Tulsa, Okla.; Timothy (Arnette), Mandan, Scott (Bonnie), Bismarck, David, Regan; grandchildren, Trevor (Amber) Harris, Maddie (Brandt) Dockter, Lindsay (Justin) Wilz; Samantha (Brady) Martin; Ashley Shockly; and Bradney (Casey) Chitwood; and great-grandchildren; Anna and Turner Harris, Ella Dockter, and Jaeger Wilz.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Helen Harris.

A private graveside service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Messages of condolence for the family can be left on Eastgate Funeral and Cremation Services' website. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to Central Dakota Humane Society or the Veterans Cemetery.

