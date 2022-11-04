FORT YATES - Robert Gipp, 84, of Fort Yates passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Yates, ND at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 with a Rosary Service beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.