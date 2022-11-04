Robert Gipp
FORT YATES - Robert Gipp, 84, of Fort Yates passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Yates, ND at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 with a Rosary Service beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter's Catholic Church of Fort Yates, ND or St. Bernard's Catholic School of Fort Yates.