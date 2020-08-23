Robert Fleck

Bob was born in Bismarck, ND on September 25, 1932 to John and Blanche (Clark) Fleck. He attended St. Thomas University and graduated from the University of Utah. After college Bob served in the Korean War and worked with his father at Fleck Motors in Bismarck and Chaska.

He is survived by his wife, Haiyan Kang, Sons Jay and Tim (Laura), daughter Amy (Paul), sister Lucy Fields and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Phyllis and Marilyn. Bob also dearly mourned the loss of his sweet dog, Happy, and now is in the comfort of these loved ones. Bob was a gentle person with an easy laugh and a kind heart. His family will miss him immensely.